Man recovering after stabbing on Remington Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 48, is recovering after he was stabbed Tuesday morning on Rochester’s north side.

Rochester Police responded just after 12:30 a.m. to a home on Peckham and Saint Casmir streets and found a man with a lower-body stab wound. An ambulance took the man to Strong Hospital and he is expected to survive.

Investigators determined that the man was stabbed about half a mile away, on Remington Street near Oscar Street. RPD is still investigating the stabbing and asking anyone with information to call 911.