Man recovering from being stabbed on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Lyell Avenue.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, somewhere in between Myrtle and Sherman streets. Police say they found a 19-year-old man with at least one stab wound to his upper body.

Police believe the victim got into an argument with the suspect and was stabbed. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to call 911.