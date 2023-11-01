Man rushed into emergency surgery after shooting on Genesee Street

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 21, was rushed into emergency surgery after he was shot on Genesee Street near Cottage Street on Wednesday morning.

Rochester Police say his injuries were originally life threatening but they’re now considered non-life threatening. Officers arrived at the scene around 1:15 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots and found the man at the street corner with an upper-body gunshot wound. An ambulance rushed the man to Strong Hospital where he underwent surgery.

RPD says that an aggressive crowd of patrons from an unsanctioned bar met officers when they arrived, which made securing evidence difficult and dangerous. Officers are still working to determine whether the gunshot victim was associated with the bar.

RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.