Man scheduled to be sentenced for deadly overdose of infant daughter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A judge will sentence a Rochester father who admitted to causing the death of his 13-month-old daughter back in January. His sentencing is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Dillon Brito, 32, passed out while using fentanyl at his apartment on Joseph Avenue. His daughter, Dianelis, ingested his drugs and died.

Brito pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and tampering with evidence. The charges carry a sentence of five to 11 years in state prison.