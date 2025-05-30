Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Ontario County

BRISTOL, N.Y. – A man is suffering various injuries and in guarded condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after Ontario County Sheriff’s say he was involved in a motorcycle crash on Thursday.

Deputies say Keith Rosato was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle just before 9 p.m. Thursday along Vincent Hill Road and State Route 64 in Bristol when he lost control and was thrown off, landing in the middle of the road.

Rosato has injuries to his head, chest and pelvis. He was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight Central.