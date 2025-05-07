Man sentenced 25 years to life in prison for kidnapping and sexual assault of local girl

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old local girl and driving her to a Bronx apartment has been sentenced to 25 years to life.

Investigators say the victim connected with Serdar Ozmen through social media. Ozmen convinced her to leave her house in the middle of the night and restrained her in his car.

Police found the victim in the Bronx about 24 hours after her kidnapping on March 25 and after issuing an Amber Alert.

A local police agency, New York State Police, and the New York City Police Department all helped to find the victim and reunite her with her family.

In February, Ozmen pleaded guilty to kidnapping as a sexually motivated felony and two counts of criminal sexual act.