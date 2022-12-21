Man sentenced for kidnapping, murder of man in 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y. –– A Rochester man was sentenced Wednesday for the brutal murder of a city man nearly three years ago.

Raymond Dukes will spend at least the next 20 years in prison for the killing of Tim Lewis. He was beaten repeatedly with a baseball bat by Dukes back in February 2020 and held captive in a basement for more than two days before he was found.

He died a couple of months later.

A co-defendant, William Crenshaw, was also sentenced to 15 years to life for kidnapping and assaulting a woman at the same home during the same time frame.