Man sentenced for murder in 2022 Wellington Avenue shooting

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Marlon Williams, 35, was sentenced on Monday to 40 years to life for murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Shaquan Parker.

Rochester Police found 24-year-old Shaquan Parker shot in the torso in the backyard of a house on Wellington Avenue by Frost Avenue on July 15, 2022. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified Williams as the shooter. They say he saw Parker on Wellington Avenue when he was driving and shot multiple rounds at him from the car, hitting Parker twice.

U.S. Marshalls took Williams in on September 5, 2023, with an illegal gun in his possession. The Monroe County Crime Laboratory found that gun to be the same one used to kill Parker.

Police arrest suspect in fatal drive-by shooting

Investigators say 22-year-old homicide victim was targeted