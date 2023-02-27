Man sentenced for murdering relative in 2021

Rochester, N.Y.- Rashad Albert-Brown, 30, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of Tarrell McKnight.

Albert-Brown and McKnight were at a family party on December 3, 2021 where there was a physical altercation between the two. The following day, on December 4, 2021, Albert-Brown went back to the location of the party, and shot McKnight three times.

McKnight was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day. Albert-Brown was arrested for the murder on January 20, 2022.