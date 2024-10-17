Man sentenced for threatening public officials and their families in Rochester area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Maryland man is headed to prison for sending threatening messages to public officials in Rochester.

FBI investigators say Adam Schadt of Hampstead, Maryland sent emails to Rochester Police Chief David Smith and Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter, threatening to shoot them in August of 2022.

The FBI also found that he threatened other officials in the Rochester area including Mayor Malik Evans, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, and their families.

Schadt will serve two years and three months in federal prison.