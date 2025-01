WHEATLAND, N.Y. — A man charged in a deadly head-on crash in the Town of Wheatland was sentenced today to 364 days in jail.

Nicholas Findley Wolff pleaded guilty in December to criminally negligent homicide. His Jeep crashed into another car on Scottsville Road back in November. The driver of that car, 70-year-old Ken Soderlund of Scottsville, died at the hospital.