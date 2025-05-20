Man sentenced on gun charges after arrest in deadly shooting investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A judge has sentenced a man on gun charges after he was arrested in an investigation into a deadly shooting on Avenue D over a year ago.

Cesar Manuel Soto-Roman was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision on two separate charges on Monday. Rochester Police had accused Soto-Roman of killing 54-year-old Jose Caraballo inside an apartment after an argument, but he was never convicted of that.

Soto-Roman was arrested in Ohio last June. The shooting happened in early May of 2024 and Caraballo died in the hospital. Police say Soto-Roman and the victim both lived in separate apartments in the same complex.