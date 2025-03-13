Man sentenced to 164 years to life in prison after convicted of sexual assault and kidnapping of woman in May

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said 40-year-old Michael Benjamin has been sentenced to 164 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections.

Benjamin was previously convicted by a Monroe County jury for three accounts of predatory sexual assault, two accounts of kidnapping, two accounts of sexual abuse, two accounts of criminal sexual act and criminal possession of a weapon for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman on May 26, 2024.

On May 26, Rochester Police Officers said they received a call in regards to a young woman who was taken by force in the North Clinton Avenue in Rochester. The same day that afternoon, police said they located the victim and Benjamin and arrested him for kidnapping.

During investigations, police said they determined Benjamin “violently,” sexually assaulted the victim during the kidnapping.

This case was prosecuted by Special Assistant District Attorney Jessica Wagner, of the Special Victims Unit. Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said Benjamin’s actions were “utterly despicable and traumatic,” for the victim.

“Predatory Sexual Assault is one of the most heinous sexual abuse charges and this is the lengthy sentence that Michael Benjamin deserves,” said Doorley.