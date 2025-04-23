Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for Christmas Day beating death

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for the Christmas Day beating death of Michael DiCesare that happened in 2023.

Guy Mustgray, 33, was one of two men who beat 60-year-old DiCesare during a robbery on Bay Street on Christmas morning in 2023. DiCesare died in February of 2024 at the hospital from his injuries.

The other man charged in the case, 22-year-old Brucewayne Beaman, was sentenced in December of 2024 and is serving 25 years in prison.

During Beaman’s sentencing, he apologized to DiCesare’s family. He claims he was drunk and high that night and didn’t remember what happened until he saw the video, but he said that’s still not an excuse and was sorry for his actions.

Mustgray also read a letter Wednesday where he owned up to his actions and apologized to DiCesare’s family.

Both Mustgray and Beaman were charged with attempted murder, assault, robbery and grand larceny.

