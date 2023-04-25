Man sentenced to 25 years for fatal 2020 shooting at Resolute Circle apartments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Tuesday, 31-year-old Arthur Allen was sentenced to 25 years in prison, plus five years of post-release supervision for the shooting death of Jonathan Walker. Allen previously pled guilty to manslaughter.

On December 19, 2020, Rochester Police Officers were called to Resolute Circle, an apartment complex, for the report of two men shot. One man, Jonathan Walker, was killed, and a second man was shot. The second victim was taken to the hospital and later released. After a thorough investigation, Marcas Collier and Arthur Allen were arrested.

On February 10, 2023, Collier, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, plus five years of post-release supervision for the shooting death of Jonathan Walker. He previously pled guilty to manslaughter.