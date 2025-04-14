Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for assault and criminal possession of a weapon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, plus five years of post-release supervision for a shooting back in 2023.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, on June 20, 2023, Rochester Police responded to a report of a person shot on Lake Avenue near Ravine Avenue in Rochester.

When police arrived, they said a 24-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in the back and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in need of “life-saving surgery.”

Investigations revealed that Johnkiomi Ruiz targeted the victim and shot him in the back as he tried to get away, the DA’s office said. He was convicted of assault in the first degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree.