Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for stabbing ex-wife and her daughter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was sentenced to 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty to stabbing his ex-wife and her 14-year-old daughter.

Doyle Rucker, 35, was sentenced on Monday. Shaughnessy Denson, spoke to News10NBC about surviving the domestic violence attack, saying she was stabbed over 50 times by her ex-husband back on Feb. 3 on Mitchell Street in the city. Denson said her daughter was stabbed six times.

Denson was in the hospital in an induced coma for weeks after the attack. She lost half of a lung, her spleen, and had several surgeries.

