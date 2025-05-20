Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for two deadly shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 22-year-old has been sentenced to 30 total years of prison plus five years post-release for the murder of two people back in September of 2022 and August of 2023.

Michael Scott Jr. has been sentenced to 25 years to prison on manslaughter charges and five years for gun charges. He previously pled guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter and attempted criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, investigators found that 17-year-old Cahj’Miere Robinson was lured to a recreation center on Webster Avenue on Sept. 11, 2022 to be robbed before he was shot and killed by Scott Jr.

They also say on Aug. 4, 2023, Rochester Police officers responded to Henion Street, where they found 22-year-old Demetrius Rucker dead with gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

Scott Jr. was arrested on Nov. 8, 2023 for Rucker’s murder. He was also previously arrested on Sept. 23, 2022 for illegal possession of a weapon, but was out of custody for the charge when he killed Rucker.

After investigations into Cahj’Miere Robinson’s death done by the Rochester Police Department, Scott Jr. and 20-year-old Jaiden Robinson were arrested in November of 2024.

Jaiden Robinson is set to go to trial for the homicide on Oct. 20, 2025.