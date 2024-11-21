Man sentenced to 5-15 years in prison for killing woman in illegal street race

Rochester, NY- On Thursday, 31-year-old Chace Smith was sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of five years to 15 years in state prison, which is the maximum sentence allowed by law. Smith was previously convicted by a jury of manslaughter for the vehicular homicide of Alivia Curl.

November 26, 2022, at 2:30 a.m., Smith and Timothy Tabron were involved in an illegal street race approaching speeds of 88 mph on Brown Street, which is a residential area with a posted speed limit of 30 mph. Smith hit a car driven by Alivia Curl, who died at the scene of the crash. Both Smith and Tabron were arrested.

Tabron previously pled guilty to manslaughter and is expected to be sentenced to 3-6 years in state prison.