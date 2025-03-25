Man sentenced to prison for Dec. 2023 stabbing; pleads guilty to assault

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Seneca Falls Police Department said Jacolby Wallace has pleaded guilty to assault in the first-degree and sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison in connection to a stabbing in December of 2023.

Police said that on Dec. 10, 2023, they responded to a report on Fall Street that a woman had been stabbed repeatedly. They also said the victim sustained serious injuries but has since recovered.

Wallace, 36, was arrested on Dec. 31, 2023 on a sealed indictment warrant and held without bail. Police said during this time, he was also sentenced on an unrelated charge in Genesee County, remaining in custody as the case progressed.

Wallace was charged with the following:

Burglary in the first-degree.

Attempted murder in the second-degree.

Assault in the first-degree.

Wallace had an original trail date on April 7, 2025, but police said while Wallace was incarcerated, he bribed the victim to not appear in court which lead to a secondary investigation. As a result, police said Wallace had accepted a plea deal and admitted his guilt.

Wallace is scheduled is sentencing on May, 28, 2025 at 3:30 p.m.