Man seriously injured after crash in Victor

VICTOR, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says a man was seriously injured after he ran a red light, causing a crash in Victor on Tuesday. He is listed in guarded condition.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on Route 96 and County Road 42. Deputies say the driver, 34-year-old Kevin Cole of Rochester, struck an SUV with a Victor woman and two kids inside.

The people inside the SUV were also taken to the hospital and they are expected to be ok. New York State Police, Fishers Fire Department, the Victor Fire Department, and the Victor-Farmington Ambulance also responded to the crash.