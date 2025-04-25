Man seriously injured in shooting off North Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is seriously injured after a shooting on Mead Street off North Clinton Avenue on Friday during the daytime.

Rochester Police arrived at the scene around 8:45 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert. They soon learned that a man in his 30s was taken to Rochester General Hospital after being shot multiple times. He was rushed into surgery.

RPD investigators say the shooting may have happened in the driveway of a house on Mead Street. RPD is still working to determine what led up to the shooting and is asking anyone with information to call 911.