ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 23, has serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the corner of Sylvan and Dix streets.

The shooting on the city’s northwest side happened just after midnight on Tuesday. When RPD officers arrived, they found the man with an upper-body gunshot wound. An ambulance rushed him to Strong Hospital.

No suspects are in custody yet. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.