Man serving time for arranging kidnapping of his children sentenced for plotting murder of Monroe County Family Court judge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Dimitri Cash is already spending the rest of his life in prison for having his young children kidnapped from a Greece foster home two years ago.

On Thursday, New York State Supreme Court Justice Vicki Argento tacked on a few more years for plotting the murder of Monroe County Family Court Judge Stacey Romeo.

Cash was sentenced to 8 1/3 to 25 years, which will be served consecutively to the kidnapping sentence. Prosecutors say Cash, angry over family court rulings, wanted Romeo dead.

Last summer, he was sentenced to 115 years to life for kidnapping, burglary, robbery, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, custodial interference, and endangering a child. Cash was convicted of having his cousin and his cousin’s girlfriend kidnap his children, then ages 5 and 3, from their Greece foster home.

Joenathan Cash is serving 75 years in prison for the kidnapping. Kimara Pluviose’s case is pending.