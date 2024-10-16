Man serving time for murder of his children now on parole

Killer of his three children released

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — The man convicted of intentionally setting a fire that killed his three young children and injured his wife in 1995 has been paroled.

Mark Mastin is now 55 years old. Earlier this month, the state Parole Board granted his release.

Mastin had been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after being convicted of murder, manslaughter and arson. Investigators said he set fire to the family’s home in Hopewell because he was mad at his wife for staying out late with a friend.

He later recanted his confession and said he was coerced by police.