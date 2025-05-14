Man due in court after arrest in Rochester traffic stop that sparked immigration debate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is due to appear in court on Wednesday after he was arrested in a traffic stop in Rochester that sparked a debate on immigration policy.

Wilson Oswaldo Galvan-Lopez, 25, from Guatemala, is expected to appear before a U.S. District Court judge for a possible plea and sentence. Galvan-Lopez is charged with illegal reentry, since attorneys say he was previously deported.

Galvan-Lopez was arrested after Border Patrol pulled over a van on Lyell Avenue and Whitney Street back on March 24. The traffic stop drew scrutiny, since video shows Rochester Police officers helping Customs and Border Patrol agents with putting people in handcuffs.

Under the RPD’s policy, officers aren’t allowed to help immigration agents with investigations or arrests. Officers are only allowed to respond as backup if agents request it.

RPD Chief David Smith said the officers were put on desk duty while being retrained on policies and have since returned to duty. After the video’s release, some state elected officials defended the officers’ actions and criticized sanctuary city policies, saying they’re a way to circumvent federal immigration law. Rochester has been a sanctuary city since 1986.

According to federal attorneys, agents were monitoring a home on Orange Street when they saw Galvan-Lopez exit and enter a van. That led to the traffic stop where Galvan-Lopez and two others were arrested. Officials said the two other people arrested have “no immigration status” and their identities have not been disclosed.

RELATED: