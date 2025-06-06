Man set to be arraigned in deadly shooting inside Ward Street home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man who Rochester Police say turned himself in after a deadly shooting inside a home is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

Jordan Figueroa-Olivo, 23, is set to appear in Rochester City Court on manslaughter and weapon charges. Police say he killed a 19-year-old on Saturday afternoon who he lived with on Ward Street in the Upper Falls Neighborhood.

A private car took the victim, Delwin Aponte-Charbonier, to Rochester General Hospital, where he later died. Police say they recovered a handgun while searching the home and later arrested Figueroa-Olivo.

