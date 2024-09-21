Man shot in Joseph/Ave. D area; nobody in custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are trying to find the person or people who shot a man in the area of Joseph Avenue and Avenue D on Friday night.

Rochester officers responded to the area around 9:15 p.m. for the report of a person shot. While they were investigating the crime scene, a 36-year-old man from Rochester arrived at an area hospital in a private vehicle. He had been shot at least once. Police say he is expected to live.

Nobody is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.