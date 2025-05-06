Man shot and killed in Town of Ontario

ONTARIO, N.Y. — A man, 61, was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in the Town of Ontario.

Wayne County sheriff’s deputies identified the victim as James Sharpstene. They responded to the shooting on Brookway Cresent just before 2 a.m. and found Sharpstene dead with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Deputies found a woman at the home and took her to the sheriff’s office for questioning. No charges have been filed and deputies are still investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Deputies say this is an isolated incident.