Man shot and killed on Curtis Street on New Year’s Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man in his 20s was shot and killed on New Year’s Day on the city’s northwest side.

Rochester Police responded to Curtis Street near Santee Street around 1:30 a.m. and found the man dead from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

Police are still investigating but learned that the man was involved in some kind of argument in the street before gunfire broke out. No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.