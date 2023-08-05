Man shot and killed on Henion Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Rochester man was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot on Henion Street tonight.

Rochester City Police said the victim was walking down Henion Street from West Main Street at about 7 p.m. when someone fired multiple shots at him when he was near Clifton Street. The victim was shot, ran a short distance and collapsed in a driveway, police said. Police, responding to the several gunshots, found him with at least one gunshot wound and attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unable to save him.

Police said a stray round hit a nearby home and penetrated through a wall into a television — and three children under 12 along with an adult were in the room at the time watching TV. None of them were injured.

Police say the victim apparently was the intended target, but the motive behind the shooting is unknown. There are no suspects in custody. The RPD’s Major Crimes Unit asks anyone with information or video to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.