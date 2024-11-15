Man shot around Route 104 near Rochester General Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man in his 30s was shot around Route 104 and Carter Street, not far from Rochester General Hospital.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw New York State Police and Irondequoit Police closing the 104 East off-ramp after the shooting.

Rochester Police say they found the man with a lower-body gunshot wound just before 11 p.m. on Thursday. An ambulance took him to Strong Hospital and he’s being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.