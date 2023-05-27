Man shot at outdoor party on Forester Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man is being treated for a gunshot wound after walking into Rochester General Hospital early Saturday morning.

Officers found the victim at the hospital just before 2 a.m.

Police tell News10NBC a man in his 40s was at an outdoor party on Forester Street when he was shot. The man was taken to the hospital in a private car with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No suspects are in custody at this time.