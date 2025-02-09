Man dies after being shot on Thurston Road overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was shot on Thurston Road by Sawyer Street early Sunday morning.

Police arrived at 12:30 a.m. and found a 48-year-old man in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say before the shooting there was an altercation in the bar across the street. They are trying to determine if the shooting is related to the altercation.

There are no suspects in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.