Man kills his 14-year-old son then kills himself, say Orleans County deputies

CARLTON, N.Y. — The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office said a man shot and killed his 14-year-old son, then killed himself in the Town of Carlton.

Deputies found the father, Henry Frank Spoon Jr. of Lockport, and his son Shawn Spoon dead in an orchard on Sunday. They said the 39-year-old father cut his son’s throat and shot his son in the head with a riffle. Then, the father cut his own throat and shot himself.

Deputies responded after getting a 911 call for a suspicious car. They found both bodies outside the car, which was parked at an orchard near Kendrick Road. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office performed autopsies on the father and son to determine that it was a murder/suicide.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office said it’s still working to determine what led up to the murder/suicide. Deputies are working with multiple agencies including the Orleans County District Attorney’s Office, the Lockport Police Department, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call them at (585)-589-5527 and ask for Investigator Colonna, Pahuta, or Marsceill.