Man shot in city’s 19th Ward neighborhood

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting on Maxwell Avenue and Ellicott Street in the city’s 19th Ward neighborhood on Wednesday.

Rochester Police responded just after 4 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the lower body. An ambulance rushed him to Strong Memorial Hospital and he is expected to survive.

RPD is still investigating what led up to the shooting and says there is no threat to public safety. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.