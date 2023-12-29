Man shot in upper body along Cameron Street; Circumstances under investigation

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night on Cameron Street. The 21-year-old victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, police say.

Rochester Police responded at around 7 p.m. Thursday to the area of Cameron Street and Lyell Avenue after receiving a report of someone being shot. Police said officers were on their way to where the shooting happened when they found out that the victim was already being taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicle.

At the hospital, police met the victim, a 21-year-old man from Rochester who had been shot at least once in the upper body. Police said he remains at Strong , where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, traffic along Cameron Street between Lyell Avenue and Otis Street remained blocked off for a period of time while police conducted their investigation.

During that time, officers said they secured a scene inside a home along Cameron Street. They said he was shot outside the residence.

No details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting have been released, and it is still under investigation. Police have not released the identity of the victim and have not named any suspects at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

The shooting happened just two blocks away from a police shooting on Murray Street that killed 46-year-old Todd Novick on Christmas Eve.