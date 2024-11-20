Man shot in upper body inside Ramona Park residence.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 21-year-old city resident was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital. Around e had at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

Officers said a preliminary investigation revealed the incident happened inside a residence on Ramona Park.

The victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives are working with the victim to identify a suspect.

Anyone with more information on this incident is encouraged to call 911 to speak with police.