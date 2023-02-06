Man grazed by bullet inside home on Cottage Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a man in his 20s was grazed by a bullet that was fired inside a home on Cottage Street on Sunday night.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. and found the man who was grazed by the bullet in the lower body. The crew on the scene treated him but he didn’t go to the hospital.

Police say they have no suspect in custody but determined that the bullet was fired inside the home, rather than from the outside as originally reported to 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.