Man, 38, shot on city’s northeast side has died

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 38-year-old man shot around Barons Street and Weigel Alley on Tuesday night has died of his injuries.

The shooting on the city’s northeast side, not far from Clifford Avenue, happened just before 11 p.m. Rochester Police found the victim with at least one upper-body gunshot wound and an ambulance rushed him to Strong Hospital.

RPD announced on Wednesday morning that he had died. There were still two police cars at the scene investigating in the morning. They have no suspects in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.