Man shot on Dewey Avenue has life-threatening injuries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man in his 20s has life-threatening injuries after he was shot Wednesday afternoon.

Rochester Police Lt. Greg Bello says the victim was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital.

No one is in custody. Police are still talking to witnesses.

“Overall, gun violence here to date is down around 50 percent from last year but at the same time we’re still having shootings out here. This is unacceptable. At 3 o’clock in the afternoon, somebody is shot in broad daylight,” Bello said.

