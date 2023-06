ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Flint Street Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to 525 Flint Street at 10:30 Sunday morning for reports of a shooting. Officers found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police say there are no suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing.