Man shot on Glide Street has life-threatening injuries

A 24-year-old man is fighting for his life after a shooting on Glide Street late Friday night.

Rochester Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Investigators tell News10NBC the man was shot at least once in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.