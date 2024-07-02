Man shot on Heidelberg Street overnight; Here’s how RPD investigates non-deadly shootings

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man in his 30s was shot multiple times on Heidelberg Street near North Goodman Street on Monday just before midnight.

Officers responded after a ShotSpotter alert and an ambulance took the man to Strong Hospital. He is expected to survive and Rochester Police have no suspects in custody.

Rochester has seen at least 75 shootings so far this year so far, with total 96 victims, according to the RPD Portal. About 83% of those victims this year have survived. While many of RPD’s resources go to solving deadly shootings, investigators say making arrests in non-deadly shootings is just as important.

There is a special unit designed specifically for shootings that are not deadly and it’s goal is to make sure whoever committed the crimes is taken off the streets.

The team treats every bullet-to-body shooting as if it’s deadly. The unit’s closure rate is about 35%, while the national average is only 10%.

RPD Capt. Brian Marone said the unit helped to catch a 22-year-old parolee who shot someone and stole their car.

“Thankfully, in the area, there was a lot of video surveillance,” he said. “Through the video surveillance and other means that I can’t specifically say, we were quickly able to figure out who was involved in that incident. It’s nice to have a specialized team rather than our investigators in our department that investigate everything.”

One of the biggest issues the unit faces is victims and witnesses not cooperating or coming forward. If you would like to share information on a crime anonymously, you can call 911 or Crimestoppers at 585-423-9300. You will not be required to testify.