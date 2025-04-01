Man shot on Hudson Avenue; no suspects in custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are looking for the person or persons who shot an 18-year-old Rochester man early Monday evening on Hudson Avenue.

Rochester Police went to Rochester General Hospital at about 6:52 a.m., having heard of a walk-in shooting victim. They found the man being treated for at least one gunshot to the upper body. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

According to police, the victim was shot on Hudson Avenue and ran to the nearby home of a family member who took him to the hospital.

There are no suspects in custody, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.