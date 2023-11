ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man is in the hospital after he was shot Saturday morning.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Hudson Avenue at the corner of Durnan Street.

The 55-year-old Rochester man was shot multiple times in his upper body. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital. Rochester Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call 911.