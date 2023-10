ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was shot Friday morning on the city’s west side.

Rochester Police responded around 11:40 a.m. to Lorenzo Street, which runs between Ames and Hague streets, for the report a man shot.

Officers found the man, who had been shot at least once in the upper body.

He refused medical care and walked away from police.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.