Man shot on North Street near David Gantt R-Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was injured in a shooting on North Street near the David F. Gantt R-Center on Wednesday morning.

Rochester Police responded around 12:30 a.m. after getting several ShotSpotter alerts. Soon after, officers learned that a 54-year-old man was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital to treat a lower-body gunshot wound. He is expected to survive.

News10NBC saw police place evidence markers in a sports field and parking lot in the area. RPD is still investigating and is asking anyone with information to call 911.