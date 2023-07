ROCHESTER, N.Y. -Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Rochester Police responded to Woodward Street, near Scio Street, for the report of two people shot. Officers found one person had been shot, a 29-year-old man from the city. He had a gunshot wound to the lower body and was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment of what police say are not life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.