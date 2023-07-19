Man shot on Remington Street, rushed to surgery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Remington Street.

Police say around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday they responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a man shot. Officials say the man was shot an hour prior and brought to the emergency department by ambulance.

Medical staff say the man in his 50s was shot at least once in the lower body. The victim was rushed into surgery at RGH where they were able to stabilize him.

Police investigation shows the shooting happened on Remington Street in the area between Oscar and Pardee streets.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.